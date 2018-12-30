Top 25 roundup: Western Kentucky stuns No. 15 Wisconsin

Taveion Hollingsworth scored a team-high 22 points and Charles Bassey shot 7-for-8 from the field to finish with 19 points to lead host Western Kentucky to an 83-76 upset over No. 15 Wisconsin in Bowling Green, Ky.

Dec 29, 2018; Bowling Green, KY, USA; Western Kentucky Hilltoppers guard Taveion Hollingsworth (11) shoots over Wisconsin Badgers guard D'Mitrik Trice (0) during the second half at E. A. Diddle Arena.

The Hilltoppers (7-6) shot 55.2 percent from the field and outscored the Badgers (10-3) 53-42 in the second half to pull off the shocker.

Jared Savage contributed 16 points and Josh Anderson added 15 points. Dalano Banton had a huge effort with eight points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists for the Hilltoppers.

Brad Davison led the Badgers with 26 points, but All-American candidate Ethan Happ shot 9-for-23 to finish with 20 points and 12 boards.

Princeton 67, No. 17 Arizona State 66

Devin Cannady scored 21 points, Jerome Desrosiers had a career-high 16 and Richmond Aririguzoh made two free throws with 25.9 seconds remaining to lead the Tigers to an upset victory over the Sun Devils in Tempe, Ariz.

Aririguzoh scored 13 points and made 9-of-10 free throws and Sebastian Much had a season-high 13 points for the Tigers (7-5), who lost to then-No. 2 Duke by 51 points on Dec. 18.

Remy Martin had 19 points and Romello White had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Arizona State (9-3), which was playing its first game after beating then-No. 1 Kansas 80-76 last Saturday. Now, the Sun Devils could fall out of the AP Top 25.

No. 3 Tennessee 96, Tennessee Tech 53

Grant Williams scored 25 points on 10-of-11 shooting to lead the Volunteers to an easy victory over the visiting Golden Eagles in nonconference play in Knoxville, Tenn.

Jordan Bone added 16 points and 10 assists for his second career double-double as the Volunteers (11-1) won their seventh consecutive game. Admiral Schofield tallied 16 points on 7-of-8 shooting and John Fulkerson scored a career-best 15 points on 6-of-7 shooting.

Tennessee shot 63.8 percent from the field while dispatching the Golden Eagles, who made the 102-mile journey from Cookeville to Knoxville.

No. 5 Kansas 87, Eastern Michigan 63

Udoka Azubuike returned to the lineup and provided 23 points on 10-for-13 shooting, while adding nine rebounds as the Jayhawks stomped the Eagles at Lawrence, Kan.

Azubuike, who missed the previous four games recovering from a sprained ankle, returned as a starter as Kansas played its final tune-up before beginning Big 12 play Wednesday against No. 25 Oklahoma.

The Jayhawks (11-1) were coming off their first defeat, a week earlier at Arizona State, and improved to 86-11 when coming off a loss under coach Bill Self.

No. 6 Nevada 86, Utah 71

Caleb Martin scored 33 points and dished out seven assists to lead the Wolf Pack to a victory over the host Utes in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Jordan Caroline added 17 points and 12 rebounds while Jazz Johnson chipped in 12 points to help the Wolf Pack finish the nonconference portion of their schedule with an undefeated record for the first time in school history. Nevada (13-0) also improved to 3-0 against Pac-12 teams this season.

Sedrick Barefield scored a season-high 33 points on 10-of-15 shooting to lead the Utes. Donnie Tillman added 13 points and 10 rebounds. It wasn’t enough to keep Utah (6-6) from suffering its first home loss of the season.

No. 8 Michigan State 88, Northern Illinois 60

Cassius Winston scored 24 points to lead the Spartans to a victory over the visiting Huskies in East Lansing, Mich.

The victory capped off Michigan State’s nonconference season as the Spartans (11-2) resume Big Ten action next week when Northwestern visits Wednesday.

Winston shot 8-for-10, including matching a career high with six 3-pointers while handing out seven assists. Kenny Goins added 12 points while Nick Ward scored 11 and grabbed seven rebounds. Xavier Tillman pulled down a game-high 13 rebounds.

No. 12 Auburn 95, North Florida 49

The Tigers had no problem in their final tuneup before starting play in the Southeastern Conference with a rout of the visiting Ospreys in Auburn, Ala.

Bryce Brown led the Tigers (11-2) with 18 points and helped the club win its 34th nonconference game over the last three seasons, tying the school record. It marks the eighth time the Tigers have won at least 11 nonconference games and the first time it has happened in three straight seasons.

Brown was 5-for-12 from the field and 5-for-10 on 3-pointers. It is the seventh time he has had at least four 3-pointers in a game this season.

No. 13 Ohio State 82, High Point 64

C.J. Jackson poured in 20 points, 14 of them in the second half, to lead three teammates in double-figure scoring as the Buckeyes clobbered the visiting Panthers in Columbus, Ohio.

Ohio State (12-1) led by nine points at intermission but poured it on over the first eight minutes of the second half, boosting its advantage to 61-39 at the under 12-minute timeout after a dunk by Kyle Young. Jackson had 12 of his points over that deciding stretch.

The Buckeyes were up by as many 26 over the final minutes and waltzed to the win, their sixth in a row following their only loss of the season, a 72-62 home setback to Syracuse on Dec. 5.

No. 14 North Carolina 82, Davidson 60

Cameron Johnson scored 17 points and the Tar Heels picked up the pace late in the first half en route to a victory against the visiting Wildcats in Chapel Hill, N.C.

Kenny Williams provided 12 points, Luke Maye had 11 points and 14 rebounds, Garrison Brooks had 11 points and Nassir Little supplied 10 points for North Carolina. Johnson has led the team in scoring in four consecutive games.

The Tar Heels (9-3) were coming off a loss to Kentucky a week earlier. They had only four games in December, the fewest since 1961 when legendary coach Dean Smith was in his first season.

No. 16 Kentucky 71, Louisville 58

Tyler Herro helped the visiting Wildcats run their record to 10-2 with a victory over the rival Cardinals in Louisville, Ky.

The Cardinals fell to 9-4, suffering their first home loss after opening the season with eight straight wins.

Herro, who said earlier in the week that fans had told him the Wildcats could lose any game except the one with Louisville, poured in 24 points to lead UK. Herro hit 10 of his 13 field-goal attempts, including 4 of 6 three-point tries. He also had five rebounds and two steals.

No. 19 Mississippi State 103, BYU 81

Aric Holman scored 28 points and Quinndary Weatherspoon added 27 as the Bulldogs routed the visiting Cougars in the final pre-conference game for both teams in Starkville, Miss.

The Bulldogs finished with their highest point total of the season, surpassing the 98 they scored in an 11-point victory against Wofford on Dec. 19.

Weatherspoon made 9 of 13 field goals, both of his 3-point attempts and all seven of his free throws. Tyson Carter scored 16 and Reggie Perry and Nick Weatherspoon had 11 each. The Bulldogs bench outscored the Cougars bench 30-14.

No. 21 Buffalo 87, Canisius 72

CJ Massinburg scored a game-high 22 points on 7-for-13 shooting to lead the visiting Bulls to a win against its city rival, even though the initial minutes of the game were not good for Buffalo.

The Golden Griffins come out hot and took a 23-13 lead with 12:21 left in the first half, but Buffalo answered with a 13-0 run in less than four minutes to take a 26-23 lead with 8:49 to go in the first half.

Nick Perkins came off of the bench to score 18 points and Jeremy Harris had 17 points and nine rebounds for Buffalo. Takal Molson scored 15 points to lead the way for Canisius, despite going 0 of 7 from 3-point range.

No. 22 Houston 80, NJIT 59

Corey Davis Jr. scored 19 points and Dejon Jarreau added 13 as the Cougars recovered from a slow start to remain undefeated with a nonconference victory over the visiting Highlanders.

Houston (13-0), which started the day as one of five unbeaten teams in the country, extended its home winning streak to 26 games, the longest such streak in the country. It is the program’s best undefeated start since the 1967-68 Cougars opened 31-0.

Zach Cooks scored 20 points as NJIT (11-3) saw its four-game winning streak come to an end. Cooks, who entered scoring 21.9 points over his previous nine games, had eight points in the first half.

No. 24 Iowa 72, Bryant 67

Tyler Cook had 19 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Hawkeyes to a win over the visiting Bulldogs in Iowa City, Iowa.

Bryant trailed by two until Cook hit a free throw with 49 seconds remaining to give Iowa a 69-66 lead.

The Bulldogs had a chance to tie the score, but Adam Grant (23 points) missed a 3-pointer with 17 seconds left and Iowa got the rebound. After a Bryant foul, Iowa’s Jordan Bohannon made two free throws for a 71-66 lead.

