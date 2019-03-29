Battle leaving Syracuse to pursue pro dreams

Mar 21, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Syracuse Orange guard Tyus Battle (25) dunks the ball against the Baylor Bears during the second half in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

After flirting with the NBA last year, Tyus Battle stuck around for his junior season at Syracuse.

This time around, Battle says it’s time to move on as he thanked fans in a farewell letter on Friday.

“I have made the decision to embark on the next chapter of my life to pursue a professional basketball career. I am confident that I am ready because of you,” the letter reads, in part.

Battle, who averaged 17.2 points per game this season, has been Syracuse’s leading scorer the past two seasons.

The Orange were eliminated by Baylor in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, with the junior guard scoring 16 points in the 78-69 loss.

—Field Level Media