Report: Boeheim hit, killed man on interstate

Jim Boeheim reportedly struck and killed a pedestrian while the Syracuse head coach was driving on Interstate 690 late Wednesday night.

FILE PHOTO: Feb 9, 2019; Syracuse, NY, USA; Syracuse Orange head coach Jim Boeheim looks on during the second half against the Boston College Eagles at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The 74-year-old Boeheim is cooperating with authorities and reported the accident to police, according to Syracuse.com. Onondaga County (New York) District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick told WSYR on Thursday that Boeheim was traveling at the proper speed.

Jorge Jimenez, 51, of Syracuse, was transported to Upstate University Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

According to the police investigation, Jimenez was a passenger in a vehicle that lost control on the road and struck a guardrail. He stepped out of the car and was walking on the side of the highway when he was hit at 11:22 p.m.

Boeheim saw the disabled vehicle in the road and tried to avoid it, police said.

Both drivers remained on the scene and cooperated with investigators. Both passed field sobriety and alco-sensor tests, police said.

The Orange had defeated Louisville earlier Wednesday night at the Carrier Dome.

Driving conditions after the game were reportedly icy in spots, but it’s unclear if that played any role in the accident.

The Post-Standard said Thursday morning that Syracuse Police Chief Kenton Buckner would offer an update.

Boeheim is a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and College Basketball Hall of Fame.

He has coached at Syracuse since 1976 and has compiled a 1,045-379 record. His teams have been to five Final Fours and won the NCAA national championship in 2003.

—Field Level Media