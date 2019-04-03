Tennessee G Bone to enter NBA draft; Williams next?

FILE PHOTO: Mar 28, 2019; Louisville, KY, United States; Tennessee Volunteers guard Jordan Bone (0) reacts during the second half in the semifinals of the south regional against the Purdue Boilermakers of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at KFC Yum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee junior guard Jordan Bone will enter the 2019 NBA Draft, while the Volunteers are still waiting for a decision from junior All-American Grant Williams, the team’s leading scorer and 2019 SEC Player of the Year.

In a video shared via social media Wednesday, Bone indicated he could still return and plans to use the process to measure his NBA readiness.

“I’m now blessed to have the opportunity to enter the 2019 NBA Draft and showcase my abilities for NBA personnel and receive valuable feedback that will help me to continue to develop,” Bone said. “I plan to make the most of this opportunity and use the experience and feedback to make the most informed decision about my basketball future. I am going to lean on my family as well as coach (Rick) Barnes and the staff here at Tennessee through these next steps.

“We are all in this together. I know I will have the support of Tennessee fans everywhere as we work through this process. Go Vols and God bless.”

Prospects must declare for the draft or return to college by May 29.

Williams and other prospects face an April 21 deadline to tentatively enter the draft process.

Bone averaged 13.5 points and 5.8 assists per game last season and was second-team All-SEC.

—Field Level Media