Draft notebook: Texas freshman Hayes declares for NBA draft

Texas Longhorns freshman Jaxson Hayes has declared for the NBA draft and will hire an agent, the school announced Thursday.

“I have always dreamed about playing in the NBA. Now that I have the chance to realize that dream, I would like to pursue that opportunity,” Hayes said in a statement.

The 6-foot-11 forward averaged 10 points and 5.0 rebounds in his only season with the Longhorns. He started 21 of 32 games and shot 72.8 percent from the floor.

The Big 12 Freshman of the Year is a potential lottery pick, according to several draft outlets. ESPN ranks him as the No. 9 prospect.

—LSU freshman guard Javonte Smart announced on social media that he will enter the draft, joining teammates Naz Reid, Skylar Mays and Tremont Waters.

Smart averaged 11.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists in his lone year in Baton Rouge.

LSU sat Smart for the regular-season finale following the suspension of coach Will Wade over allegations he was linked to the NCAA’s pay-for-play scandal. It has been speculated that Wade was part of a scheme to pay to gain Smart’s commitment to LSU.

