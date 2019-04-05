Sports News
April 5, 2019 / 1:24 AM / in an hour

Texas downs Lipscomb for NIT crown

3 Min Read

Dylan Osetkowski scored 15 of his game-high 19 points in the first half Thursday night as second-seeded Texas established a 14-point halftime lead and defeated fifth-seeded Lipscomb 81-66 to win the NIT championship at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Apr 4, 2019; New York, NY, USA; Texas Longhorns forward Dylan Osetkowski (21) shoots a three point shot against the Lipscomb Bisons in the first half of the NIT Championship at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Osetkowski added a game-high 11 rebounds for the Longhorns (21-16). Texas canned 13 of 37 from beyond the 3-point arc, including 8 of 20 in the second half to keep the Bisons at bay.

The Longhorns won their second NIT title, having also captured the championship in 1978.

Jase Febres tallied 17 points, sinking four 3-pointers, for the Longhorns. Kerwin Roach came off the bench to contribute 16 points and nine assists, capping his night with a steal and 360-degree dunk in the final three minutes. Matt Coleman chipped in 11 points while doling out seven assists.

Rob Marberry paced Lipscomb (29-8) with 17 points, and Garrison Mathews scored 15. But Texas put the clamps on Mathews, who tallied a combined 77 points in the Bisons’ come-from-behind NIT wins over NC State and Wichita State. Mathews made only 2 of 10 shots Thursday, going 0 of 4 in the first half.

Trying to become the first Atlantic Sun Conference school to win the NIT, Lipscomb held the Longhorns scoreless for the first 5:05. But the Bisons only managed four points in that time, and the inability to take advantage of Texas’ early drought would haunt Lipscomb.

Marberry’s jump hook with 6:42 left in the half gave Lipscomb a 22-19 lead, but the Longhorns took control with 14 straight points in a 2:52 span. Osetkowski’s two free throws at the 3:11 mark made it 33-22, and Febres stroked a 3-pointer with seven seconds remaining for a 41-27 Texas advantage at intermission.

Lipscomb scored the second half’s first seven points and was still within 46-39 after a Matt Rose 3-pointer with 12:23 remaining. However, Texas gradually pulled away after that, using the 3-pointer as its main weapon.

The Bisons canned only 39.3 percent of their shots from the field and committed 14 turnovers, 12 in the first half.

—Field Level Media

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below