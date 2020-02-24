Top 25 roundup: No. 25 Ohio St. upsets No. 7 Maryland

Luther Muhammad led five Ohio State players in double figures as the No. 25 Buckeyes ended the nine-game winning streak of No. 7 Maryland, 79-72, at Columbus, Ohio, on Sunday.

Feb 23, 2020; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes guard Luther Muhammad (1) reacts after hitting a three point basket during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Kaleb Wesson had 15 points, Duane Washington Jr. scored 13, and C.J. Walker and Andre Wesson each had 12 for the Buckeyes (18-9, 8-8 Big Ten), who have won six of eight games.

Trailing by as many as 14 in the second half, Aaron Wiggins’ 3-pointer pulled the Terrapins to within 76-72 with 32 seconds left before Muhammad made two free throws, giving the Buckeyes 20 straight makes from the line, for a 78-72 advantage with 22 seconds left.

Washington made another with 14 seconds left before a miss. OSU made 23 of 28 (82.1 percent) free throws.

Indiana 68, No. 9 Penn State 60

Al Durham scored 14 points and freshman forward Trayce Jackson-Davis posted his ninth double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds, lifting the Hoosiers over the Nittany Lions in Bloomington, Ind.

Guard Devonte Green added 10 points off the bench for Indiana (18-9, 8-8 Big Ten), which led by 19 in the first half before Penn State (20-7, 10-6) rallied with a 30-5 run for a 48-42 lead. Indiana didn’t fold, answering with a 13-0 run to regain the lead.

Forward Lamar Stevens led all scorers with 29 points for Penn State, which dropped its second straight after an eight-game win streak. Guard Myles Dread added 10 points for the Nittany Lions before fouling out with 38 seconds left.

No. 16 Seton Hall 81, St. John’s 65

Myles Powell scored 18 points as the Pirates never trailed and pulled away in the second half over the visiting Red Storm in Newark, N.J.

Powell scored 13 after halftime as the Pirates (20-7, 12-3 Big East) won their second straight game and reached 20 wins for a school-record fifth straight season. He added five rebounds and four assists. Sandro Mamukelashvili, who hit the game-winning shot to beat Butler on Wednesday, added 16 points and nine rebounds.

LJ Figueroa scored 19 points on 6-of-17 shooting as St. John’s (14-13, 3-11) shot a dreadful 33.8 percent. Julian Champagnie added 14 for the Red Storm, who committed 14 turnovers and shot 25 percent (5 of 20) from 3-point range.

No. 15 Creighton 81, No. 21 Butler 59

Marcus Zegarowski scored 25 points and made all seven of his attempts from 3-point range as the Bluejays coasted past the Bulldogs in Omaha, Neb.

The Bluejays (22-6, 11-4 Big East) built a 19-point lead at halftime, when Butler (19-9, 7-8) had more turnovers (nine) than made field goals (eight).

Zegarowski led Creighton’s charge from long distance as the Bluejays made a blistering 15 of 26 from beyond the arc. The sophomore set a career-high with his seven 3-pointers.

—Field Level Media