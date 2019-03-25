Texas Tech ends Buffalo's best season in 2nd round

Sophomore guard Jarrett Culver recorded 16 points and 10 rebounds as Texas Tech mauled Buffalo 78-58 on Sunday in NCAA Tournament second-round play at Tulsa, Okla.

Mar 24, 2019; Tulsa, OK, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jarrett Culver (23) shoots the ball between Buffalo Bulls forward Nick Perkins (33) and guard Dontay Caruthers (22) during the second half in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at BOK Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Senior center Norense Odiase added 14 points and a career-best 15 rebounds as third-seeded Texas Tech (28-6) cruised in the West Region contest. Senior guard Matt Mooney and sophomore guard Davide Moretti had 11 points apiece and senior forward Tariq Owens had 10 points and seven rebounds for the Red Raiders.

Texas Tech will face second-seeded Michigan in the Sweet 16 in Anaheim, Calif., on Thursday.

Senior forward Nick Perkins registered 17 points and 10 rebounds off the bench for sixth-seeded Buffalo (32-4), which scored its fewest points of the season. Senior guard CJ Massinburg added 14 points and junior guard Davonta Jordan had 13.

The Bulls shot just 37.3 percent from the field and were 9 of 26 from behind the arc.

The Red Raiders held a 46-29 rebounding edge while shooting 48.2 percent from the field, including 5 of 16 from 3-point range.

Texas Tech started fast and finished strong while taking a 33-25 halftime advantage.

The Red Raiders held a 19-6 lead after sophomore forward Deshawn Corprew drained a 3-pointer with 11:10 left. Buffalo answered with a 19-5 surge to take its only lead of the game at 25-24 on Jordan’s 3-pointer with 3:26 remaining.

Texas Tech scored the final nine points of the half for the eight-point cushion and continued the rampage with an 18-3 burst to start the second half. The Bulls missed their first 10 field-goal attempts of the second stanza.

Culver buried a 3-pointer to increase the margin to 48-28 with 14:15 left and the lead reached 23 before Harris converted a basket with 12:27 remaining to end Buffalo’s field-goal drought of 10:59.

A short time later, freshman guard Kyler Edwards drained back-to-back 3-pointers and Odiase scored on a putback during a 9-0 push to give the Red Raiders a 62-33 advantage with 9:18 remaining.

Buffalo never put up a charge while suffering a disappointing end to the best season in program history.

—Field Level Media