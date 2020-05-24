Reports: Moretti leaving Texas Tech to play in Italy

FILE PHOTO: Feb 15, 2020; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Davide Moretti (25) looks on during the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

Texas Tech guard Davide Moretti is leaving the school to play professionally in his home country of Italy, according to multiple reports on Saturday.

Sportando reported Moretti will sign a multi-year deal with Olimpia Milano of Serie A. European agent Misko Raznatovic announced Saturday that Moretti would be his client.

A 22-year-old from Bologna, Italy, Moretti played the last three seasons for the Red Raiders. The 6-foot-3, 180-pounder averaged 13 points, 2.3 assists and 1.2 steals in 34.1 minutes per game across 31 appearances this season, earning third-team All-Big 12 honors. His free-throw percentage (90.2) ranked sixth in Division I, and he also shot 38.3 percent from 3-point territory.

In 2018-19, Moretti shot a scorching 45.9 percent from 3-point range — ranking top-10 in Division I — and 92.4 percent from the charity stripe, which tied for the best mark in the country. He also helped Texas Tech reach the national championship game.

Moretti has represented Italy in international competitions, including a bronze medal at the 2016 FIBA Europe Under-18 Championships in Samsun, Turkey.

His father played professionally for 15 years in Europe and won a silver medal with Italy’s national team at EuroBasket 1997.

—Field Level Media