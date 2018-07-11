Former UCLA guard Knight found dead at 39

Former UCLA guard Billy Knight was found dead in Phoenix early Sunday morning, according to the Maricopa County Medical Examiner. He was 39.

File photo: UCLA's T.J. Cummings (L), Billy Knight (C), and Ryan Walcott (R) celebrate near the end of their 105-101 upset of Cincinnati in the second round NCAA West Regional game in Pittsburgh on March 17, 2002. REUTERS/Gabor Degre JC/HK - RP3DRHZCAGAA

Knight was pronounced dead around 3 a.m. on Sunday after he was found in a downtown roadway. Phoenix police said there was no evidence of foul play.

Knight, who played for the Bruins from 1997 to 2002, posted a cryptic YouTube video early Sunday, saying in it, “This is probably my last message on earth.”

He went on to add: “I just want to say that I lived a life of sin. I lied, I cheated and I stole from many people. I was a taker. That’s why my life ended up where it is now. Life is not a game. You can’t play around with life. It’s serious. I wasn’t honest with a lot of people. Even my mom and my brother and my family members. I isolated myself from my family members. I isolated myself from my friends. That’s not something you should do. If this happens, you probably have a mental illness.

“Mental illness is serious. I hear voices in my head constantly and I don’t know where they come from. I just ask God for forgiveness for all the wrong I’ve done.”

The UCLA basketball team released a statement on Twitter on Tuesday.

“Our hearts are heavy after learning Billy Knight has passed away,” it reads. “We ask that the Bruin family keep Billy’s loved ones in their thoughts during this difficult time.”

Knight averaged 14.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game as a senior at UCLA in 2001-02. He went undrafted and played in the NBA’s developmental league and overseas before becoming a basketball trainer.

Another former UCLA player, Tyler Honeycutt, died following a shootout and standoff with Los Angeles police on Friday night. The LAPD said Honeycutt did not appear to be struck by any officer’s gunfire and appeared to have sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Honeycutt, 27, played at UCLA from 2009-11 before being drafted by the Sacramento Kings.

—Field Level Media