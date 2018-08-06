Shareef O'Neal, son of Shaq, signs with UCLA

Forward Shareef O’Neal will continue the family legacy in Los Angeles after all.

The son of retired NBA star Shaquille O’Neal has signed his paperwork to play basketball at UCLA this fall, the school announced Monday. He was delayed joining the rest of the freshman class while he qualified academically, according to multiple reports.

O’Neal is set to enroll in summer school this month.

He previously had been committed to Arizona, but decommitted in February and chose UCLA instead.

The younger O’Neal — whose father won three NBA championships with the Los Angeles Lakers — attended Crossroads High School in Santa Monica, Calif. As a senior in the 2017-18 season, he averaged 27 points for a team that won the CIF Division II state title. He posted 29 points, 17 rebounds and five blocks in the championship game.

UCLA coach Steve Alford said he’s happy to have the 6-foot-10, 220-pound O’Neal join the Bruins.

“He’s an outstanding addition to our incoming class and brings a terrific combination of size, skill and athleticism,” Alford said in a statement released by the school. “We love the length and height of this year’s team, and Shareef is really going to add to that dynamic.”

O’Neal joins Jules Bernard, Moses Brown, Tyger Campbell, Kenneth Nwuba and David Singleton in UCLA’s freshman class.

