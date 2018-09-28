Shaq's son, UCLA freshman Shareef O'Neal, to miss season

UCLA freshman Shareef O’Neal will miss the 2018-19 season due to a heart issue that was discovered in a routine physical, according to UCLA.

“Freshman Shareef O’Neal will be sidelined for the 2018-19 season (medical). He will remain enrolled in class and on the men’s basketball team during this redshirt year. The UCLA men’s basketball program completely supports Shareef and his family as he gets this issue resolved,” UCLA said in a statement Friday.

O’Neal is one of five top-100 freshman in UCLA’s vaunted recruiting class. For now, he said, he will focus on being a “normal student.”

“Blessed to be here living today, one of those moments on the court could’ve been my last... I will be back basketball world .. just wait on me I’ll miss you this year but you will always be with me,” O’Neal, the son of NBA great Shaquille O’Neal, said via Twitter.

Shareef is a 6-foot-9 forward. He told TMZ on Thursday that he would continue taking classes and “be back in no time.”

