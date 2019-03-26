Onyenwere's 30 points help UCLA knock off Maryland

Michaela Onyenwere scored 30 points to lead No. 6 seed UCLA over No. 3 Maryland 85-80 on Monday night in a second-round NCAA Tournament game in College Park, Md.

UCLA (22-12) advances in the Albany Region, where it will meet second-seeded UConn on Friday. The Bruins are making their fourth consecutive trip to the Sweet 16.

The Bruins scored eight of the first 10 points in the fourth quarter to take a 74-73 lead on Onyenwere’s baseline jumper at 7:18. The Terrapins (29-5) could muster just two fourth-quarter field goals and missed 5 of 10 free throw attempts in the period.

Maryland fell in the second round for the second year in a row.

UCLA had a 47-43 rebounding edge over Maryland, the 15th-best rebounding team in the country by margin; the Bruins grabbed 27 offensive rebounds that they turned into 27 second-chance points. Kennedy Burke had 19 points and 11 rebounds, while Lajahna Drummer led the Bruins with 12 boards. Japreece Dean scored 22 points.

Maryland scored the first seven points of the second half to take a 47-44 lead on Kaila Charles’ three-point play. It was Maryland’s first lead since 4-3 just 1:19 into the game.

In a wild third quarter in which there were five lead changes and four ties, the Terrapins held UCLA without a field goal for the last 4:53, although the Bruins did get six free throws over that span. The Terrapins scored the final four points of the quarter, including Channise Lewis’ steal and layup at the buzzer for a 71-66 lead.

Charles had 23 points for the Terps, while Shakira Austin and Stephanie Jones each added 15. Austin led Maryland with 10 rebounds.

The Bruins fashioned a 44-40 halftime lead as Onyenwere had 15 points, including a 3-pointer at 6:38 of the second quarter to start an 8-2 run that resulted in UCLA’s biggest lead — 38-30, when Dean canned another trey at 5:06.

