Former Maryland basketball player Cliff Tucker dies in accident

Former Maryland basketball player Cliff Tucker, 29, died Monday morning in a one-vehicle accident in Texas.

File photo: Maryland Terrapins guard/forward Cliff Tucker (24) works to shoot around Duke Blue Devils forward Mason Plumlee (5) during their NCAA men's basketball game at the 2011 ACC Tournament in Greensboro, North Carolina March 11, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Tucker was driving back to his hometown of El Paso from San Antonio.

Tucker played basketball for coach Gary Williams at Maryland for four years. He played in 131 career games from 2007-2011. Tucker helped lead the Terps to the NCAA Tournament in 2009 and 2010.

The Texas Department of Public Safety released a statement on Monday that said Tucker was one of three fatalities in the accident. Four others were injured.

The one-vehicle accident took place on Interstate 10 when the vehicle lost control and rolled because the tread on the right rear tire split.

