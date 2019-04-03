North Carolina freshman White opts for NBA

FILE PHOTO: Mar 29, 2019; Kansas City, MO, United States; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Coby White (2) looks to get past Auburn Tigers guard Jared Harper (1) and forward Anfernee McLemore (24) during the first half in the semifinals of the midwest regional of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Sprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

North Carolina freshman guard Coby White is leaving school for the NBA draft, where early indications are he could be a lottery pick.

White averaged 16.1 points and 4.1 assists for the Tar Heels, who lost to Auburn as a No. 1 seed in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

“This year, this school, this experience has prepared me for the next phase of my basketball journey,” White wrote Wednesday on social media.

White (6-foot-5, 185) shot 80 percent from the free throw line and 35.3 percent (82 of 232) from 3-point range while starting all 35 games for North Carolina. He’s known more as a shot-maker than a facilitator, posting three games this season with at least 33 points.

White, a 2018 McDonald’s high school All-American, was projected to be the 11th pick in an ESPN mock draft from March 18.

—Field Level Media