Ionescu will return for senior season at Oregon

Passing up the possibility of being the No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA draft, All-America guard Sabrina Ionescu announced Saturday that she will return to Oregon for her senior season.

FILE PHOTO: Apr 5, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) reacts during player introductions prior to the semifinals of the women's Final Four of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Amalie Arena against the Baylor Lady Bears. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Ionescu, the all-time NCAA triple-double leader with 18, guided the Ducks to the Final Four before they lost 72-67 to Baylor in the national semifinals on Friday in Tampa, Fla.

In a post on the Player Tribune titled, “A Letter to Ducks Nation,” Ionescu wrote Saturday, “I came to the University of Oregon as a freshman in 2016-2017. We made the Elite Eight (and lost big).

“I came back to the University of Oregon as a sophomore in 2017-2018. We made the Elite Eight (and lost close).

“I came back to the University of Oregon as a junior in 2018-2019. We made the Final Four.

“And now I couldn’t be happier to announce that I’m coming back to the University of Oregon for the 2019-2020 basketball season. I won’t predict exactly how far we’re going to go ... but I’ll just say this.

“We have unfinished business.”

Ionescu averaged 19.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game this season. The Walnut Creek, Calif., product scored 18 points in the loss on Friday.

According to espnW, Ionescu was likely to be the top selection in the WNBA draft, scheduled for Wednesday, had she decided to turn pro. She was eligible to enter the WNBA because she will turn 22 this year.

—Field Level Media