Carter drops 30 as Texas A&M edges Marquette

Chennedy Carter scored 30 points, but it was Shambria Washington’s late 3-pointer that lifted the No. 4-seeded Texas A&M Aggies to a 78-76 win over the No. 5-seeded Marquette Golden Eagles in a second-round NCAA Tournament game on Sunday at College Station, Texas.

The Aggies advance to the Sweet 16 and on Saturday will play the winner of Monday’s game between No. 1-seeded Notre Dame and No. 9-seeded Michigan State.

Trailing 76-74 after Amani Wilborn made a pair of free throws with 36 seconds left, the Aggies worked the ball to Washington, who sank her third 3-pointer of the game with 23 seconds left giving the Aggies a 77-76 lead.

The Golden Eagles had one last chance and called timeout with 8.7 seconds remaining. Carter stole the inbounds pass and was fouled with 5.6 second left.

Carter was fouled again with 0.9 seconds left on the clock. She iced the Aggies’ Sweet 16 trip to Chicago with one of two free throws.

The five Aggies starters scored all of Texas A&M’s points. In addition to 30 points, Carter finished with nine rebounds and five assists.

N’dea Jones scored 13 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, Washington finished with 13 points, and Kayla Wells and Ciera Johnson each had 11.

Natisha Hiedeman led the Golden Eagles with 18 points, six rebounds and seven assists.

If Marquette had won, the Golden Eagles would have advanced to the Sweet 16 for the first time in program history.

The Golden Eagles came out with energy and confidence after coming back to win after trailing by nine against Rice with less than three minutes to play in their first-round game on Friday.

Marquette took appeared to take control in the third period when Danielle King’s 3-pointer gave the Golden Eagles a 43-41 lead. Selena Lott followed a Hiedeman jumper with a layup and Hiedeman closed out a 10-2 run with a 3, and Marquette led 50-41.

Carter led an Aggies surge as Texas A&M closed the period on 16-9 run to cut the Marquette lead to 59-57 entering the fourth quarter. Carter scored eight in the period.

