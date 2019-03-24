Durr paces top-seeded Louisville in rout of Michigan

Senior Asia Durr scored 16 of her game-high 24 points in the first half as the top-seeded and host Louisville Cardinals advanced to the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16, defeating the Michigan Wolverines 71-50 on Sunday afternoon.

Durr, the two-time ACC Player of the Year, made 9 of 23 shots from the floor, including 5 of 14 on three-pointers. She also had a game-high-tying five assists, including a dazzling no-look pass.

Also for Louisville, junior guard Jazmine Jones scored 15 points, 6-4 junior forward Kylee Shook provided eight points and a game-high 10 rebounds, and 6-3 senior forward Sam Fuehring added 10 points on 4-for-5 shooting. Fuehring shot 9-for-9 in Louisville’s first-round win over Robert Morris.

Louisville got coach Jeff Walz and senior guard Arica Carter back after they missed the win over Robert Morris. Walz had been suspended by the NCAA for inappropriate comments about officiating, and Carter was out for two games due to a leg injury.

Carter, perhaps a bit rusty, was held to two points on 1-for-8 shooting. But she had seven rebounds and three assists.

Michigan (22-12) has never been past this round in program history. The Wolverines finished the season 9-11 away from its home court, including neutral sites.

The Wolverines were led by Akienreh Johnson (12 points), Kayla Robbins (10 points) and Nicole Munger (eight points).

Louisville raced to a 19-4 start. Durr had 12 of Louisville’s first 19 points, including a four-point play after she hit a shake-and-bake 3-pointer and was fouled by Johnson. Durr made her free throw to complete the play.

Michigan put together a 7-0 run, closing the first quarter with a 19-11 deficit. Louisville, though, stretched its lead to 38-26 at halftime.

The Wolverines turned the ball over 17 times in the first half - one more than their average for entire games this season.

Louisville’s lead bulged to 55-32 after three quarters and the Cardinals cruised from there.

—Field Level Media