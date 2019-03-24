Oregon State rallies to beat Boise State in overtime

Mikayla Pivec and Aleah Goodman each scored 20 points as host Oregon State, the fourth seed in the Albany Region, avoided a first-round upset in the Women’s NCAA Tournament by defeating No. 13 Boise State 80-75 in overtime Saturday in Corvallis, Ore.

Taya Corosdale added 13 points and a game-high 15 rebounds for the Beavers (25-7), who overcame a four-point deficit in the final 13 seconds of regulation. Oregon State will play Gonzaga on Monday in a second-round game.

Marta Hermida led Boise State (28-5) with 22 points. Riley Lupfer scored 14 points and Rachel Bowers added 10 points and a team-high seven rebounds for the Broncos, who dropped to 0-6 in NCAA Tournament play.

Pivec, who also had 12 rebounds, five assists and three steals, made a jump shot with 13 seconds left to pull the Beavers within 66-64.

Oregon State’s defense forced a held ball after the ensuing inbounds pass, giving the Beavers the ball under their basket because of the alternate possession rule.

The Beavers tried a lob for Katie McWilliams in the lane and she was fouled while attempting a shot. Her two free throws with 8.5 seconds left tied the score at 66-66 and forced overtime.

The Beavers made just two field goals in the extra session, both on layups by Destiny Slocum, but converted all 10 of their free-throw attempts, six by Corosdale and two each by Pivec and Goodman.

Oregon State led 18-12 after the first quarter and 36-28 at halftime.

The Broncos rallied late in the third quarter, with a 12-0 run giving them a 47-42 lead. Goodman ended the run with a 3-pointer with seven seconds left to make it 47-45 after three quarters.

Boise State led by four points on three occasions in the fourth quarter, the last on two Hermida free throws with 17 seconds remaining.

The Beavers shot 49.1 percent from the field (27 of 55) while limiting the Broncos to 31.9 percent (23 of 72). Boise State stayed in the game by making 10 3-point attempts and forcing 18 turnovers.

—Field Level Media