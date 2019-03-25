Ryan's steal, layup lifts Sun Devils to Sweet 16

Guard Robbi Ryan hit two free throws with 5.0 seconds left in the game and Arizona State beat Miami 57-55 Sunday night in Coral Gables, Fla., to advance to the semifinals of the Portland Region of the NCAA Women’s Tournament.

Ryan came up with a key steal when the Hurricanes couldn’t inbound the ball with 10.2 seconds in regulation and was fouled going for a layup.

Miami’s Emese Hof missed a jump hook in the closing seconds and the Sun Devils begin celebrating their first trip to the tournament’s Sweet 16 since 2015 and fifth overall. Miami was denied its second such trip in its program history. Arizona State will play top-seeded Mississippi State in Portland, Ore., next Friday. The Bulldogs took care of ninth-seeded Clemson 85-61 later Sunday night.

Forward Jamie Ruden led the fifth-seeded Sun Devils with 10 points off the bench, including a pair of key 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.

Guard Laura Cornelius led fourth-seeded Miami with 15 points. Forward Beatrice Mompremier recorded a career-high 22 rebounds, but scored only 6 points and missed a short hook with 44 seconds remaining with the score tied.

After leading by two at the half, the Hurricanes entered the fourth quarter riding a 43-38 cushion. The Sun Devils had only four field goals in the final quarter but three of them were 3-pointers — two by guard Courtney Ekmark — that kept them within range.

The score was tied five times in the fourth quarter.

The Sun Devils started the game 4-for-4 from the field on their way to an early 9-2 lead and were up 18-11 at the end of the first quarter after going 8 of 17 while Miami was 4 of 19.

But things turned in the second quarter. The Sun Devils were only 3 of 17 for the period while the Hurricanes went 7 of 13 from the floor. Miami took its first lead on guard Endia Banks’ layup that put them up 21-20 midway through the quarter.

The Hurricanes were up 28-26 at the halftime break with guard Mykea Gray virtually at her season average (12.6 ppg) with 13 points. They ended up shooting 41.1 percent from the field for the game to Arizona State’s 35.5.

