South Dakota State's late run beats Syracuse

South Dakota State advanced to its first Sweet 16 by winning 75-64 at Syracuse in a second-round NCAA Tournament game in the Portland region on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Mar 9, 2019; Greensboro, NC, USA; Syracuse Orange guard Tiana Mangakahia (4) dribbles the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half in the women's ACC Conference Tournament at Greensboro Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The sixth-seeded Jackrabbits will meet No. 2-seed Oregon in a regional semifinal on Friday in Portland, Ore.

Trailing 62-59 with 4:55 remaining, South Dakota State went on a 12-0 run over the next 4:25 to take a 71-62 lead with 30 seconds left.

With No. 3-seed Syracuse leading 62-61, South Dakota State senior Madison Guebert hit back-to-back 3-pointers, the second of which hit the front of the rim, bounced in the air and went through the basket, giving the Jackrabbits a 67-62 lead with 2:59 left.

A layup by Tagyn Larson with 54 seconds left and two free throws by sophomore Myah Selland with 36 seconds remaining completed the 12-0 run.

Guebert made 6 of 10 shots from 3-point range to finish with 20 points. Selland had 17 points and eight rebounds and junior Macy Miller had 11 points and eight rebounds for South Dakota State (28-6), which is on an 18-game winning streak.

The Jackrabbits last lost on Jan. 6.

Junior Tiana Mangakahia had 18 points and eight assists for Syracuse (25-9).

Trailing 53-47 going into the fourth quarter, the Orange stormed back, going on a 10-0 run over the first 3:21 of the period to take a 57-53 lead.

Syracuse held a 38-36 lead at halftime, but South Dakota State surged ahead in the third quarter, going on a 13-0 run over a span of 4:11 to take a 53-45 lead with 1:45 remaining in the third quarter.

—Field Level Media