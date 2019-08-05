Nation's top 2020 recruit commits to Southern California

Evan Mobley, the top prospect in the 2020 class, committed Monday to play college basketball at Southern California.

“I want to get it out of the way before I start my senior year. And I know where I want to go,” Mobley told ESPN, which ranks him as No. 1 on its ESPN100 list. “As a freshman and sophomore, I wasn’t sure exactly where I was going to go. I was looking for the best fit. But after my junior season, I know that being at USC is the right fit for me.”

Mobley, 6-foot-11, isn’t venturing far from home. He plays at Rancho Christian High School in Temecula and competed with the Compton Magic on the AAU circuit this spring and summer. He also was the Gatorade California Player of the Year and was part of Team USA’s U17 and U19 FIBA World Cup teams.

His father, Eric, is an assistant coach to Andy Enfield with the Trojans, hired in March 2018. His brother, Isaiah, was a five-star recruit in the 2019 class (No. 16 on the ESPN 100) and will enter his freshman season at USC.

“It will be great to play with him; we have really good chemistry together,” Evan Mobley said about the possibility of playing with his brother. “If he has a chance to go to the NBA, that would be great too. He has been a big influence on me both on and off the court. Being older, he has always helped me in the classroom and on the court.”

He continued: “It will be very exciting. It would be like playing in my backyard again and on the playground. We played together and against each other and my dad would be there coaching us. My dad has been my coach all the way up until high school. I can’t wait.”

—Field Level Media