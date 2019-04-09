Oddsmakers make Virginia favorites to repeat in 2020

Apr 8, 2019; Minneapolis, MN, USA; The Virginia Cavaliers celebrate beating the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the championship game of the 2019 men's Final Four at US Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Las Vegas oddsmakers made the Virginia Cavaliers favorites to repeat as national champions in 2020.

Caesars Palace was the first out with odds for next year and posted the Cavaliers as 5-1 favorites to cut down the nets next year in Atlanta. Duke and Kentucky are second at 8-1 with Gonzaga listed as a 10-1 favorite.

“Virginia’s only loss to graduation is reserve big man Jack Salt, so they will be stacked again next year if no one leaves for the NBA,” Caesars’ Matt Lindeman told ESPN.

National runner-up Texas Tech opened at 30-1 to win it all next year.

The Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook made the Cavs co-favorites with Kentucky at 7-1. Duke and Michigan State opened at 8-1.

—Field Level Media