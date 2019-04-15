Virginia's Jerome enters NBA draft

FILE PHOTO: Apr 8, 2019; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome reacts to fans after cutting the net and defeating the Texas Tech Red Raiders in overtime in the championship game of the 2019 men's Final Four at US Bank Stadium. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Virginia guard Ty Jerome is entering the NBA draft one week after helping guide the Cavaliers to a national championship in Minneapolis.

The 6-foot-5 junior announced his decision via Instagram.

“I came to Virginia to win a national championship and to be able to do that with my brothers is a dream come true,” Jerome wrote. “I have had a basketball in my hand basically since the day I was born. My dream has always been to play in the NBA. Therefore, after speaking with my family and coaches and giving it a lot of thought, I know it’s the right time to announce that I will be entering the NBA draft and signing with an agent.”

Jerome knows it’s the right time because he’s “as ready as I’m going to be,” he said in a subsequent interview with Sports Illustrated.

Jerome averaged 13.6 points, 5.5 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game last season. He was Virginia’s primary ballhandler but was technically the starting 2-guard for the Cavaliers. He said he patterns his game after a combination of Steve Nash and Klay Thompson.

The Cavaliers are bracing to lose Jerome and sophomore forward De’Andre Hunter from a team that lost only three games last season.

—Field Level Media