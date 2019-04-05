Report: Stackhouse agrees to be Vanderbilt head coach

FILE PHOTO: Jan 19, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Memphis Grizzlies assistant coach Jerry Stackhouse talks during a timeout against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. The Raptors beat the Grizzlies 119-90. Mandatory Credit: Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports

Memphis Grizzlies assistant Jerry Stackhouse has agreed to become the new head coach at Vanderbilt University, according to a report by ESPN.

Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday morning that Stackhouse, 44, has agreed to a six-year deal with Vanderbilt, which has also committed to upgrade its financial investment in the program, including budgets and salaries for assistant coaches. He will replace Bryce Drew, who was fired after going 40-59 in three seasons at Vanderbilt.

Stackhouse, who hails from Kinston, N.C., was a standout collegiate player at North Carolina for two seasons. He helped lead the Tar Heels to the Final Four in 1995 and earned All-American honors.

Stackhouse went on to the NBA, where he was selected third overall in the 1995 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers. He played for 18 seasons (1995-2013) and was an All-Star with the Detroit Pistons in 2000 and 2001. Overall, he averaged 16.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists with a 40.9 percent shooting average.

Stackhouse has spent two years as an NBA assistant with stints at Toronto and Memphis, and has two years of head coaching experience with Toronto’s G League affiliate where he was named the G League’s Coach of the Year in 2017. It’s also where he got to know Vanderbilt athletic director Malcolm Turner, the former president of the G League.

