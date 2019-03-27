Virginia Tech guard Outlaw charged with misdemeanor

Mar 8, 2019; Blacksburg, VA, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard/forward Ty Outlaw (42) reacts following a made three pointer against the Miami Hurricanes in the first half at Cassell Coliseum. Michael Shroyer-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

A charge of possession of marijuana against Virginia Tech senior guard Ty Outlaw came to light Wednesday, two days before the Hokies take on No. 1-seed Duke in the NCAA Tournament.

Multiple outlets reported the misdemeanor charge, which, according to Montgomery County District Court records, was dated March 21 when Outlaw was with the Virginia Tech team in San Jose, Calif., for the opening two rounds of the NCAA Tournament.

The charge reportedly stemmed from a police visit to Outlaw’s apartment on March 20.

Outlaw scored seven points with seven rebounds in Friday’s victory over Saint Louis in the opening round, then scored 10 points with 11 rebounds in a second-round game Sunday against Liberty to secure fourth-seeded Virginia Tech’s trip to the Sweet 16.

As of Wednesday evening, the Virginia Tech athletic department had not publicly commented on the charge. Outlaw’s status for Friday’s game against the Blue Devils remained unknown. Virginia Tech is in the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1967.

He has scored 8.7 points and grabbed 5.4 rebounds per game this season, having made 45.6 percent of his 3-point attempts (78 of 171).

Outlaw spent time at UNC Greensboro and Lee College, a community college in Texas, before arriving at Virginia Tech. He redshirted a season with the Hokies while dealing with a heart condition before returning to the court last season. Earlier this month, the ACC honored Outlaw with the Bob Bradley Spirit and Courage Award.

