Huskies players OK after bus catches fire

The Washington Huskies’ team bus blew a tire and caught fire as it carried the team away from a Friday night loss at No. 11 Auburn.

Nobody was injured, but players and staff were forced to evacuate and board a different bus to reach their charter flight home.

The No. 25 Huskies had lost 88-66 to the Tigers just hours earlier.

Senior forward Noah Dickerson posted a short video to Twitter of the fire, and later noted that everyone was safe.

The Huskies host San Diego on Monday night.

—Field Level Media