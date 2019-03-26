Coastal Carolina crushes West Virginia for CBI victory

Mar 14, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Jordan McCabe (5) celebrates after scoring a basket against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the first half of the quarterfinals of the Big 12 conference tournament at Sprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-USA TODAY Sports

Freshman guard DeVante Jones pumped in a game-high 32 points Monday night as Coastal Carolina routed West Virginia 109-91 in the CBI quarterfinals at WVU Coliseum in Morgantown.

Jones, who was 10 of 15 from the field and 6 of 8 on 3-pointers, added seven rebounds and seven assists for the Chanticleers (17-16). Tommy Burton added 16 points, Zac Cuthbertson scored 15 to go along with eight boards, and Ebrima Dibba contributed 14. Ajay Sanders and Tyrell Gumbs-Frater each chipped in 11 points.

Six players scored in double figures for the Mountaineers, which ended a disappointing season with a 15-21 record. Lamont West and Emmitt Matthews each scored 21 points to lead the way. Chase Harler added 15 points, while Jermaine Haley finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Jordan McCabe and Derek Culver chipped in 11 points apiece.

Coastal Carolina led for more than 36 minutes, pulling away late in the first half with a barrage of 3-point shots. Jones and Sanders each drained 3s to spark a spurt that gave the Chants a 50-36 halftime lead. They were 7 of 16 from the arc in the half, a stark contrast to West Virginia’s 4 of 18 marksmanship.

It got no better for the Mountaineers after halftime. Coastal Carolina scored on its first 13 possessions of the half to turn the game into a laugher. When Jones sank a 3-ball with 15:21 left to increase the margin to 69-47, the only question seemed to be when the Chants would reach 100 points.

The answer came with 2:58 remaining when Cuthbertson converted a layup to give Coastal Carolina a 100-79 advantage. It was the first time in coach Bob Huggins’ 421 games at West Virginia that one of his teams allowed 100 points.

The Chants finished the night shooting 58.1 percent from the field, including a blistering 26 of 39 in the second half. They also made 13 of 28 from the 3-point line.

Coastal Carolina advances to the CBI semifinals on Wednesday night against an opponent to be determined.

—Field Level Media