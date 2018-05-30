College hoops notebook: DiVincenzo remains in NBA draft

Villanova Final Four hero Donte DiVincenzo announced Tuesday on his Instagram account that he will remain in the NBA draft and hire an agent prior to the upcoming festivities.

Apr 2, 2018; San Antonio, TX, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Donte DiVincenzo (10) cuts down the net after beating the Michigan Wolverines in the championship game of the 2018 men's Final Four at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

DiVincenzo was named Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four as Villanova won the national title this year. The 6-foot-5 guard scored 31 points in the victory over Michigan in the national championship contest, raising his draft stock in the process.

“After gathering all of the information possible, my decision is to keep my name in the NBA draft and plan to hire an agent. I thank everyone who has helped me reach this decision because it was not easy,” DiVincenzo wrote.

DiVincenzo, a third-year sophomore, averaged 13.4 points and 4.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 40 games last season. After going through the draft process and shining at the combine in Chicago, he now rates as a probable late first-round draft choice.

—Auburn sophomore guard Mustapha Heron will pull his name out of the NBA draft and transfer to a school closer to his Connecticut home, his father told ZagsBlog.

Per the report, Heron intends to apply for a hardship waiver to be immediately eligible for the 2018-19 season, citing the health of his ailing mother, who has required extensive medical care in recovery from a serious concussion. The 6-foot-5 Heron hopes to be close enough to his mother, who lives in West Haven, Conn., for her to see him play.

The news came hours after sophomore center Austin Wiley withdrew from the NBA draft to return to the Tigers for the 2018-19 season. Wiley was ineligible and did not play last season as a result of violations related to his recruitment. The NCAA informed Auburn that Wiley would be reinstated for the start of the 2018-19 season.

—Tennessee forward Admiral Schofield announced on Twitter that he has withdrawn from the NBA draft and will return for his senior season.

“I am very grateful for my recent opportunities to compete and display my talents in front of NBA personnel,” Schofield said. “I have learned so much through this NBA Draft evaluation process and am looking forward to improving the areas of my game that need it while also improving as a man.”

Schofield averaged 13.9 points and 6.4 rebounds last season.

—UCLA guard Kris Wilkes pulled out of the NBA draft and is returning to college for his sophomore campaign.

Wilkes averaged 13.7 points and 4.9 rebounds in his first college season.

“Kris was a huge part of our team last season, and he knows that he’ll have an even bigger role for us during his sophomore year,” Bruins coach Steve Alford said in a statement. “With Kris, you’re talking about a young man with limitless potential. We are really excited to have him back for at least one more season. He certainly has a bright future in this game, and there’s no question that, down the road, he will be a first-round draft pick.”

