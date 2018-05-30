College hoops notebook: Maryland's Huerter staying in NBA draft

Kevin Huerter is staying in the NBA draft, a tough loss for the Maryland Terrapins, according to CBS Sports.

Jan 28, 2018; College Park, MD, USA; Maryland Terrapins guard Kevin Huerter (4) drives to the basket defended by Michigan State Spartans forward Kenny Goins (25) and guard Matt McQuaid (20) at XFINITY Center. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

Huerter did not retain an agent, but decided against returning for his junior season. He’s reportedly viewed as a potential late first-round pick.

Huerter was second on the squad in scoring (14.8) and assists (3.4) last season for a team that finished 19-13. He made a team-leading 73 3-pointers and his 138 career 3s ranks 12th in school history.

—Stanford forward Reid Travis has withdrawn from the NBA draft and will play his final season elsewhere as a graduate transfer, according to multiple reports.

Travis informed Cardinal coach Jerod Haase of his plans on Tuesday night, ESPN reported.

Travis averaged 19.5 points and 8.7 rebounds last season.

Kentucky and Villanova are rumored as possible transfer destinations.

—Boston College guard Ky Bowman pulled out of the NBA draft and is returning for his junior season, ESPN reported.

Bowman averaged 17.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists last season, when he ranked fifth in the ACC in scoring.

Bowman also made 80 3-pointers and accumulated 51 steals as a sophomore.

—Purdue standout Carsen Edwards and teammate Nojel Eastern have pulled out of the NBA draft, the school announced.

Edwards was Purdue’s team MVP and leading scorer (18.5 average) as a sophomore. The 6-foot-1 guard has 1,046 career points to become just the seventh player in school history to reach 1,000 in his first two seasons.

Eastern was a long shot to impress an NBA team after averaging 2.9 points in a reserve role as a freshman.

—Florida guard Jalen Hudson will finish his college career with the Florida Gators after flirting with leaving for the 2018 NBA Draft.

Gators coach Mike White confirmed Hudson will return for his senior season, having told the school of his intentions on Tuesday.

Hudson, the Gators’ leading scorer last season at 15.5 points per game, had declared for the draft but did not hire an agent, allowing him the option of changing his mind. Hudson didn’t receive an invite to the NBA Combine and was reportedly told he would not be drafted.

—The NBA announced that 40 players are expected to attend the NBA Global Camp 2018, a predraft showcase from June 2-5 in Treviso, Italy.

The camp is for top draft-eligible players from countries outside the U.S. and will be similar to the NBA Combine recently held in Chicago.

Dusan Ristic, a 7-foot Serbian who played college basketball at Arizona, is one of the 40 invitees.

—Field Level Media