Top 25 roundup: Indiana pulls off last-second upset of No. 8 Iowa

Armaan Franklin hit a 14-foot jumper with 1.6 seconds left, lifting Indiana to a 67-65 win over No. 8 Iowa on Sunday in Bloomington, Ind.

The Hoosiers (10-8, 5-6 Big Ten) snapped a two-game losing streak thanks to Franklin’s heroics. Franklin, playing through an ankle injury, had struggled all game, making just 1 of his first 9 attempts from the floor before the game-winning shot. Trayce Jackson-Davis led Indiana with 17 points and 12 rebounds, posting his seventh double-double of the season.

Joe Wieskamp and Luka Garza led Iowa (13-6, 7-5) with 18 points apiece. Jordan Bohannon added 11 points, including a 3-pointer with 27.6 seconds left that tied the score at 65. Iowa has lost four of its last five after a 12-2 start to the season.

Indiana outscored Iowa 17-5 in points off turnovers, which helped the Hoosiers overcome a 35.9 percent shooting day from the floor.

No. 3 Villanova 84, Georgetown 74

Jermaine Samuels scored a career-high 32 points as the Wildcats topped the Hoyas in a Big East Conference game at home.

Samuels made 6 of 7 from 3-point range, and added six rebounds, five assists and three steals. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl scored 14 points and Collin Gillespie added 12 as the Wildcats (12-2, 7-1 Big East) have won 13 of the last 14 meetings with the Hoyas (5-9, 3-6).

Jahvon Blair led Georgetown with 18 points, while Qudus Wahab added 17. Jamorko Pickett scored 12 points and grabbed eight boards and Chudier Bile had 12 points for the Hoyas, who had a two-game winning streak snapped.

Valparaiso 74, No. 25 Drake 57

Ben Krikke scored 15 points and the host Crusaders handed the 25th-ranked Bulldogs their first loss of the season in a Missouri Valley Conference contest in Valparaiso, Ind.

The Crusaders came close to pulling off the upset when these teams met Saturday, but the Bulldogs rallied for an 80-77 victory. In the rematch, Valparaiso (7-12, 4-6 MVC) seized the lead in the first half and never let go while snapping a three-game losing streak. Sheldon Edwards and Jacob Ognacevic each scored 11 points for the Crusaders.

Roman Penn led Drake (18-1, 9-1) with 19 points, five rebounds and four assists. ShanQuan Hemphill tossed in 12 points with 10 rebounds. The Bulldogs were limited to 36.5 percent shooting from the field and made just 2 of 15 3-point attempts.

