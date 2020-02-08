China women's basketball team secure Tokyo Olympic slot

(Reuters) - China secured their slot in this year’s women’s Tokyo Olympics basketball tournament by edging European champions Spain 64-62 in a tense qualifier in Serbia on Saturday.

The Group B qualifiers had to be moved from the city of Foshan in China to Belgrade as a result of the coronavirus epidemic.

China beat Britain 86-76 on Thursday and, with the top three in the four team group qualifying for Tokyo, made sure of their ticket after holding off a late fightback by the Spaniards.

China were 15 points clear in the second quarter but Spain roared back into the lead with Alba Torrens netting six in a row before a decisive Shao Ting lay-up with a minute to go.

The Chinese women were runners-up at the 1992 Barcelona Games and will be appearing at their ninth Olympics in Tokyo.

Champions the United States and hosts Japan have already qualified.