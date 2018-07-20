Montgomery, Dream top Liberty for sixth straight win

Renee Montgomery set a team record by hitting seven 3-pointers and scored a season-high 24 points as the Atlanta Dream extended their winning streak to six games with an 82-68 victory over the New York Liberty at McCamish Pavilion on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: September 29, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Minnesota Lynx guard Renee Montgomery (21) moves the ball as Los Angeles Sparks guard Odyssey Sims (1) is blocked on a screen during the second half in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports - 10315632

Montgomery helped Atlanta remain the league’s hottest team by producing her best game since joining the team as a free agent in the offseason. She eclipsed the team record for 3-pointers reached twice by Betty Lennox.

Montgomery broke Lennox’s mark by hitting a 3-pointer from the top of the key that gave Atlanta a 66-45 lead with 4:14 left in the third quarter.

She sank 7 of 13 3-pointers and did not take a shot inside the 3-point line.

Tiffany Hayes, whose 47-foot 3-pointer at the buzzer beat Connecticut on Tuesday, added 20 points. Hayes shot 7-of-13 from the floor as the Dream won despite shooting 31.8 percent.

Atlanta shot 9-of-30 from 3-point range and 32.7 percent from inside the 3-point arc.

Angel McCoughtry, who did not start Tuesday due to a team violation, returned to the starting lineup but finished with five points on 2-of-13 shooting.

The Liberty shot 40 percent but committed 19 turnovers and lost for the fifth time in seven games. It was the second straight game they allowed an opposing player to set a league or team record after Liz Cambage scored a WNBA single-game record 53 points as the Wings beat the Liberty on Tuesday.

Tina Charles was the only New York player to reach double figures and barely did so. Charles finished with 11 points on 5-of-12 shooting.

Neither team shot well, but the Dream held a 50-31 lead by halftime despite shooting 36 percent. Atlanta outscored New York 21-8 over the final 6 1/2 minutes of the half. After Atlanta took a 73-53 lead into the fourth, New York inched closer but it was too late.

—Field Level Media