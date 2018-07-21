Vandersloot's triple-double leads Sky past Cambage, Wings

Courtney Vandersloot racked up a triple-double with 13 points, 10 rebounds and 15 assists as the Chicago Sky led throughout on their way to a 114-99 win over the Dallas Wings on Friday at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

Chicago (8-16) had lost four straight games by double-figures before halting the skid against Dallas, which lost for just the second time in nine games but fell to 5-7 away from home this year.

Kahleah Copper poured in 23 points off the bench for the Sky to lead four teammates in double-digit scoring. Allie Quigley added 21 points for Chicago, Diamond DeShields had 17 points and eight assists and Stefanie Dolson tallied 14 points.

Liz Cambage, who had scored a combined 88 points in her past two games to set an WNBA mark, led the Wings with 23 points but it was nowhere near enough for Dallas (14-10). Cambage’s output supplanted the record of Minnesota forward Maya Moore, who once amassed a combined 80 points in back-to-back contests.

Skylar Diggins-Smith added 21 points for the Wings, with Azura Stevens hitting for 14 and nine rebounds off the bench. Allisha Gray had 13 points, Kayla Thornton scored 12 points, and Kaela Davis chipped in 11 for Dallas.

The Sky bulled their way to a 31-24 lead at the end of the first quarter and expanded that advantage to 41-29 at the 7:14 mark of the second period on DeShields’ three-point play.

But Dallas finally came to life in the final stretch of the half, drawing to within 45-44 on a 3-pointer by Davis with 4:04 left until halftime. Chicago returned the favor, when Dolson’s 3-pointer with 42.9 seconds to play in the half gave the Sky a 57-52 lead at intermission.

Quigley led all scorers with 14 points in the half, with DeShields adding 11 and Cooper scoring 10 over the first 20 minutes of play.

Dallas was paced by Cambage with 10 points in the first two quarters.

The Sky took charge in the third period, grabbing an 89-76 lead on Copper’s running layup with 3.8 seconds to play in the quarter.

Dallas returns home to host the Sun on Sunday afternoon while the Sky remain in Chicago and will welcome the Los Angeles Sparks, also on Sunday afternoon.

