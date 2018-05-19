WNBA: Quigley, DeShields spark Sky to romp over Fever

Allie Quigley scored 19 points and Diamond DeShields was right behind with 18 to guide the Chicago Sky to an 82-64 rout of the Indiana Fever in the season opener for both teams on Saturday afternoon In Indianapolis.

File photo: Sep 12, 2014; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Sky guard Allie Quigley (right) loses the ball while defended by Phoenix Mercury forward Penny Taylor (13) during the first quarter in game three of the 2014 WNBA Finals at UIC Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago, which led by two points at halftime, dominated in the second half.

Quigley sank 8 of 12 shots, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range. DeShields made 7 of 11 shots and had a team-high eight rebounds. Stefanie Dolson contributed 11 points and seven rebounds. Cheyenne Parker chipped in with 10 points and tied DeShields with eight rebounds.

Candice Dupree led the Fever with 14 points on 7-of-14 shooting and also led the team with eight rebounds. Erica Wheeler added 13 points and Tiffany Mitchell 11 points.

The Sky increased the lead to 66-56 on Gabby Williams’ layup with 5:30 left in the fourth quarter. Dolson’s layup pushed the lead to 70-58 with 3:02 to go.

From there, Chicago kept pulling away.

The Sky shot 49.2 percent while the Fever struggled at 36.8 percent. Chicago held a 44-32 rebounding edge.

A lone bright spot was Indiana had just five turnovers while Chicago committed 12.

Kahleah Copper sank an 18-foot pull-up jumper at the third-quarter buzzer to give Chicago a 56-48 lead. They Sky held a 10-point advantage in the final quarter.

The Sky expanded their lead to 51-42 on Alaina Coates’ layup with 2:06 left in the third quarter. Chicago also led by nine points at 53-44. Nine points was the Sky’s largest lead through three quarters.

Through three quarters, the Sky shot 41.3 percent while the Fever hit 33.9 percent.

Quigley scored 14 points on in the first half as Chicago took a 36-34 lead into halftime.

The Fever led 17-14 after the first quarter, but the Sky turned it around with improved shooting in the second quarter.

Chicago shot under 30 percent in the first quarter but heated up in the second quarter to shoot better than 38 percent by halftime. Chicago led by as many as six in the first half.

Indiana travels to play the Washington Mystics on Sunday afternoon, while Chicago hosts the New York Liberty.

—Field Level Media