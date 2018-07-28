Las Vegas to host 2019 WNBA All-Star Game

Las Vegas will host the 2019 WNBA All-Star Game, the league announced Saturday.

The Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino is seen behind the famous sign on the south end of the Strip in Las Vegas, Nevada, June 15, 2004. REUTERS/Ethan Miller REUTERS

The game will be played at the Mandalay Bay Events Center, home of the Las Vegas Aces, on July 27, 2019.

The 2018 game is being played Saturday afternoon in Minneapolis.

“In Las Vegas, putting on a show is what we do and next summer will be no different. We expect to provide the WNBA players and fans with an experience like nothing they have seen before,” said Bill Laimbeer, the coach and president of basketball operations of the Aces.

The 2018 WNBA regular season ends Aug. 19, and the playoffs begin Aug. 21.

