McBride, Wilson power red-hot Aces past Mercury

Kayla McBride scored 27 points and had four steals to lead the surging Las Vegas Aces to their fifth win in six games with an 85-82 victory over the Phoenix Mercury on Thursday night at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix.

FILE PHOTO: Apr 8, 2014; Nashville, TN, USA; Kayla McBride (21) and her teammates react in the second half of the championship game against the Connecticut Huskies in the Final Four in the 2014 NCAA Womens Division I Championship tournament at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports

Rookie center A’ja Wilson finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds and Tamera Young added 10 points and five rebounds for Las Vegas (11-13), which moved within 1½ games of the Connecticut Sun (12-11) for the eighth and final WNBA playoff spot.

Diana Taurasi scored a season-high 33 points to go along with five rebounds and six assists for Phoenix (15-9) which lost for the fourth time in five games. Brittney Griner added 19 points and 10 rebounds and DeWanna Bonner scored 13 points for the Mercury, who shot just 35.1 percent from the floor, including 8-of-29 from 3-point range.

The tightly-contested first quarter featured six ties and 10 lead changes, the final one coming on Briann January’s 3-pointer at the buzzer that gave the Mercury a 26-25 lead.

The contest continued to see-saw back and forth with neither team leading by more than three points until Las Vegas put together a 13-0 run en route to a 46-37 halftime advantage. Wilson started the streak with a driving layup and scored six straight points while also sending Griner to the bench with her third foul during a battle for a rebound. A three-point play by McBride capped the run, giving the Aces a 46-34 lead, before Taurasi was fouled on a 3-point shot and sank all three attempts.

Another three-point play by McBride early in the third quarter gave Las Vegas its largest lead, 52-39, but Phoenix rallied to close to within one, 64-63, on a layup by Taurasi early in the fourth quarter. The Aces twice led by as many as eight points down the stretch, the final time after a short pullup by Wilson that made it 79-71 with 3:40 remaining.

Taurasi’s fourth 3-pointer of the game cut the Las Vegas lead to 83-82 with 1:21 left, but Wilson followed with a driving layup with 21.8 to go to put the Aces back up by three points. Taurasi had a chance to tie it but missed a 25-footer with 10.8 seconds left, and Bonner turned it over on the Mercury’s final possession as Las Vegas held on for the win.

