Moore strikes for 38 points, leads Lynx over Mercury

All-Star Maya Moore poured in a season-best 38 points to lead the Minnesota Lynx to an 80-75 victory over the host Phoenix Mercury on Saturday night at Talking Stick Resort Arena.

October 1, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Minnesota Lynx forward Maya Moore (23) moves the ball against Los Angeles Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike (30) during the second half in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals at Staples Center. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Danielle Robinson scored 16 points and Seimone Augustus added 15 for the Lynx (14-10). Rebekkah Brunson collected 11 rebounds and blocked three shots.

DeWanna Bonner scored a season-best 29 points for Phoenix (15-10), which lost for the fifth time in its past six games.

Stephanie Talbot scored 15 points, Diana Taurasi added 14, and Brittney Griner had 10 for the Mercury, which shot 38.1 percent from the field.

Moore was 12 of 28 from the field as Minnesota shot 42.9 percent. She was 2 of 8 from 3-point range and made 12 of 13 free-throw attempts.

Minnesota led by 15 early in the fourth quarter before Phoenix answered with a 12-1 run to move within 72-68 on Bonner’s jumper with 3:58 remaining.

Moore’s first field goal of the final quarter gave the Lynx a 76-71 edge with 2:52 left. But Talbot scored four straight points as the Mercury crept within one with 1:13 left.

Robinson knocked down a 21-footer to give Minnesota a 78-75 lead with 54.2 seconds to play. Moore later put the game away by nailing an 18-foot jumper with four seconds left to cap her strong effort.

The Lynx led by just one early in third quarter after Phoenix’s Yvonne Turner drained a 3-pointer. But Minnesota erupted for the next 11 points, with Moore and Robinson scoring four apiece, to take a 53-41 advantage with 4:34 remaining.

Moore’s final basket of the quarter gave her 33 for the game as well as providing a 60-48 lead with 2:26 left. Minnesota stretched the lead out to 69-54 when Tanisha Wright connected on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to end the stanza.

Moore had 24 first-half points but the Lynx led just 40-38 at the break.

Moore was 6-of-16 shooting in the half, including 1 of 3 from 3-point range, and hit 11 of 12 from the line.

Minnesota led 36-25 after Robinson’s basket with 2:50 left in the half before Phoenix finished with a 13-4 flurry to trail by two.