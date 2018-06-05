WNBA: All-time leading scorer Taurasi becomes first player to 8,000 points

Phoenix Mercury star Diana Taurasi, already the WNBA’s alltime leading scorer, reached new heights on Tuesday by becoming the first player in league history to score 8,000 points.

2016 Rio Olympics - Basketball - Final - Women's Gold Medal Game USA v Spain - Carioca Arena 1 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 20/8/2016. Diana Taurasi (USA) of USA leads Team USA in huddle after victory. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Taurasi, who turns 36 next week, netted her milestone point from the free-throw line in completing a three-point play with 5:10 left in the first quarter of the Mercury’s game at New York. The seven-time All-Star guard entered the game with 7,997 career points.

Taurasi, in her 15th WNBA season, has not lost a step — entering Tuesday averaging 18.6 points per game through the season’s first seven games, which would be her highest scoring average since 2013. She has averaged at least 20 ppg six times in her career and owns a 19.7 ppg scoring average in 405 career games.

She is also the league’s only player ever to make more than 1,000 career 3-pointers (1,017 entering Tuesday).

Taurasi, the 2009 league Most Valuable Player and two-time Finals MVP, has won three WNBA championships with the Mercury. The four-time Olympic gold medalist has won five WNBA scoring titles in her illustrious career.

—Field Level Media