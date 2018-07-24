WNBA suspends Mercury G Taurasi one game

Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi was suspended for one game after being called for her seventh technical foul of the season, the WNBA announced Monday.

FILE PHOTO: 2016 Rio Olympics - Basketball - Preliminary - Women's Preliminary Round Group B USA v Senegal - Youth Arena - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 07/08/2016. Diana Taurasi (USA) of USA competes. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

The punishment, a ban without pay, was announced by Bethany Donaphin, head of WNBA league operations.

Per WNBA rules, a player or coach gets an automatic suspension after receiving a seventh technical foul in the regular season. Each additional pair of technicals received after accumulating seven would result in an additional one-game ban.

Taurasi was called for her seventh technical foul of the season while arguing a call during Saturday’s 80-75 loss against the Minnesota Lynx. She will serve the suspension when the Mercury take on the Chicago Sky in Phoenix on Wednesday.

This marks the third time the 14-year WNBA veteran has been given an automatic suspension for being tagged with seven technical fouls in a season, having also received one-game suspensions in 2013 and 2016.

In 25 games this season, the 36-year-old Taurasi leads the Mercury by averaging 20.3 points and 4.8 assists per game.

—Field Level Media