WNBA suspends Mercury G Taurasi one game

Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi was suspended for one game after being called for her seventh technical foul of the season, the WNBA announced Monday.
The punishment, a ban without pay, was announced by Bethany Donaphin, head of WNBA league operations.
Per WNBA rules, a player or coach gets an automatic suspension after receiving a seventh technical foul in the regular season. Each additional pair of technicals received after accumulating seven would result in an additional one-game ban.
Taurasi was called for her seventh technical foul of the season while arguing a call during Saturday’s 80-75 loss against the Minnesota Lynx. She will serve the suspension when the Mercury take on the Chicago Sky in Phoenix on Wednesday.
This marks the third time the 14-year WNBA veteran has been given an automatic suspension for being tagged with seven technical fouls in a season, having also received one-game suspensions in 2013 and 2016.
In 25 games this season, the 36-year-old Taurasi leads the Mercury by averaging 20.3 points and 4.8 assists per game.
—Field Level Media