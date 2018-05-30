FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 30, 2018

Basketball: Family sues over death of G-League player Upshaw

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The family of Zeke Upshaw is filing a wrongful death lawsuit on Wednesday against the NBA, the Detroit Pistons and the ownership group of the G-League’s Grand Rapids Drive and the DeltaPlex.

Upshaw collapsed during the Drive’s final game of the season on March 24 and died two days later. He was 26.

His family contends that no life-saving efforts were made at the DeltaPlex when he fell in the lawsuit being filed in Manhattan.

“Despite this undeniable dire situation, no life-saving measures were attempted, no CPR was initiated and no defibrillator was used,” said a news release from attorney Ben Crump’s office, per the Detroit Free Press.

The Drive’s operations are run by the Detroit Pistons.

Upsaw was rushed to the hospital after he lay motionless on the floor with less than a minute to go.

With 49 seconds remaining, Upshaw, 26, was playing defense on an inbounds play when he fell flat on his stomach.

“I immediately knew it was terrible because he wasn’t moving,” Drive public address announcer Eric Zane told mlive.com at the time. “What was remarkable was how fast a lady came out — within 10 seconds — she came sprinting out there with a defibrillator.”

It was unclear whether the defibrillator was used, but Upshaw was quickly removed via stretcher before the game continued.

Upshaw, a 6-foot-6 forward, was in his second year with the Drive after going undrafted out of Hofstra. He averaged 8.5 points and 2.3 rebounds for the Drive this season.

—Field Level Media

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
