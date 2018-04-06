Basketball: James, Curry headline U.S. national team pool

(Reuters) - NBA stars LeBron James and Stephen Curry headline a pool of 35 players selected for the 2018-20 U.S. national team, USA Basketball announced on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Apr 5, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) slam dunks during the second half against the Washington Wizards at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The U.S. 2019 World Cup and 2020 Tokyo Olympics teams are expected to be chosen from the group with a national team mini camp scheduled for July 25-27 in Las Vegas.

James will be aiming for his fourth Olympic team.

The Cleveland Cavaliers star played for gold-medal winning U.S. teams in 2008 and 2012 and the bronze medallists in 2004 before skipping the 2016 Games.

Curry has never played in the Olympics but won a world championship title with USA Basketball in 2010 and was a finalist for the 2016 Olympic team before withdrawing.

Eleven members of the pool won gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics including Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors.

FILE PHOTO: Mar 25, 2018; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) speaks to the media during a press conference to address his injury before the game against the Utah Jazz at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sprouts

Three other Warriors also made the 2018-20 pool including Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson - while the Houston Rockets had three players selected - Eric Gordon, James Harden and Chris Paul.

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich will lead the teams, succeeding Duke University’s Mike Krzyzewski who coached the United States to last three Olympic gold medals.

The complete team:

Harrison Barnes (Dallas Mavericks); Bradley Beal (Washington Wizards); Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns); Jimmy Butler (Minnesota Timberwolves); Mike Conley Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies); DeMarcus Cousins (New Orleans Pelicans); Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors); Anthony Davis (New Orleans Pelicans); DeMar DeRozan (Toronto Raptors); Andre Drummond (Detroit Pistons); Kevin Durant (Golden State Warriors); Paul George (Oklahoma City Thunder); Eric Gordon (Houston Rockets); Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors); Blake Griffin (Detroit Pistons)

James Harden (Houston Rockets); Tobias Harris (Los Angeles Clippers); Gordon Hayward (Boston Celtics); Kyrie Irving (Boston Celtics); LeBron James (Cleveland Cavaliers); DeAndre Jordan (Los Angeles Clippers); Kawhi Leonard (San Antonio Spurs); Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers); Kevin Love (Cleveland Cavaliers); Kyle Lowry (Toronto Raptors); CJ McCollum (Portland Trail Blazers); Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks); Victor Oladipo (Indiana Pacers); Chris Paul (Houston Rockets); Isaiah Thomas (Los Angeles Lakers); Klay Thompson (Golden State Warriors); Myles Turner (Indiana Pacers); Kemba Walker (Charlotte Hornets); John Wall (Washington Wizards); and Russell Westbrook (Oklahoma City Thunder).