Dream reward Hayes with multi-year extension

Atlanta Dream guard Tiffany Hayes signed a multi-year extension on Tuesday, the club announced.

FILE PHOTO: Oct 6, 2013; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Atlanta Dream guard Tiffany Hayes (15) drives to the basket while defended by Minnesota Lynx guard Seimone Augustus (33) in the second quarter in game one of the WNBA Finals at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Marilyn Indahl-USA TODAY Sports

Terms of the deal weren’t divulged.

Hayes is averaging a career-high 17.7 points in 25 games this season during her seventh campaign with the franchise. She also is averaging 3.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

“I am excited to continue my career in Atlanta,” Hayes said in a statement. “This city has become my home and the place I want to take the court every summer. I want to thank Coach Nicki (Collen), [general manager] Chris (Sienko), my teammates and the Dream franchise for believing in me. I look forward to the future for me and my team.”

Hayes was a second-round pick in 2012 out of Connecticut. She is averaging in double digits for the sixth straight season and is also shooting a career-best 47 percent from the field.

“It’s such a great feeling knowing Tiffany Hayes wants be a part of this franchise long term,” Collen said in a statement. “Tiffany is an important key to this season’s success as she competes at such a high level at both ends of the court. Her passion for the game, her teammates, and this organization make her such a special player to coach. She is having an incredible season and I am excited to see how her game continues to grow while wearing a Dream uniform.”

Sienko said it rated as a high priority to keep Hayes with the franchise.

“Signing Tiffany long-term adds to an already extraordinary year,” Sienko said in a statement. “She leads by example on a very impressive roster. One of our biggest objectives has been keeping Tiffany Hayes in Atlanta.”

The Dream have an 18-10 record, the second-best mark in the league, heading into Tuesday night’s game against the Las Vegas Aces.

