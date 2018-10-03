WNBA president Borders to step down

WNBA president Lisa Borders is stepping down from her position, the league announced Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Oct 4, 2017; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles (34) celebrates her MVP award with WNBA President Lisa Borders after the game against the Los Angeles Sparks in Game 5 of the WNBA Finals at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Borders is leaving to become the first president and CEO of Time’s Up — an organization that insists on safe, fair and dignified work for women.

Borders will remain with the WNBA until Nov. 1. NBA deputy commissioner Mark Tatum will oversee the league on an interim basis. The search for a new president will get underway immediately.

“We are extremely grateful for Lisa’s leadership and tireless commitment to the WNBA,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. “This is a natural transition for Lisa knowing what a champion she is for issues involving women’s empowerment and social justice and fortunately for us, she leaves the league with strong tail winds propelling it forward.”

Borders has served as president since 2016. Under her guidance, the league had its highest TV ratings in four years this past season. In 2017, the WNBA recorded its highest regular-season attendance in six years.

“It has been an honor and my absolute privilege leading the WNBA and being part of what it stands for,” Borders stated. “I want to thank Adam for giving me the opportunity and support to help grow this league. I am most proud of the W players for their amazing talents on the court and their dedication to making an impact in their communities. I look forward to continuing my support for the W in my new role with Time’s Up. I will always be the W’s biggest advocate and fan.”

Borders is the third executive to leave the WNBA in the last six months. Former chief operating officer Jay Parry departed in April, and senior vice president of league operations Ann Rodriguez left in September.

