Vandersloot's double-double leads Sky past Sun

Guard Courtney Vandersloot notched a double-double with 20 points and 15 assists, and the Chicago Sky upset the visiting Connecticut Sun with a 97-86 win Friday night at Wintrust Arena.

Guard Allie Quigley contributed 17 points for Chicago (11-19), which is headed for its second straight sub-.500 season. Six players scored in double digits for the Sky, including center Stefanie Dolson (16 points) and forward Diamond DeShields (12 points).

Center Chiney Ogwumike scored 18 points on 5-for-7 shooting to lead the Sun. She made all eight of her free throws.

The loss snapped a five-game winning streak for Connecticut (17-13), which already has clinched a spot in the playoffs. Guard Jasmine Thomas contributed 14 points, while Jonquel Jones finished with 13 off the bench.

Connecticut tried to close the gap in the fourth quarter, but Chicago held strong. Quigley made a 3-pointer with 6:19 remaining to help the Sky regain a double-digit lead, 84-72.

The Sky opened up a 20-point lead with 6:54 to go in the third quarter. Forward Gabby Williams hit a cutting layup on a feed from Vandersloot to put Chicago on top 63-43 in front of its home crowd.

Connecticut refused to quit. The Sun responded with a 13-2 run to pull within 65-56 with 4:29 remaining in the third quarter. Forward Shekinna Stricklen drained a pair of 3-pointers during the outburst.

Chicago built a 54-38 advantage at the half.

Vandersloot led all scorers at the break with 13 points on 6-for-8 shooting. Dolson added 11 points on 5-for-7 shooting before halftime.

Ogwumike provided a rare bright spot in the first half for the Sun with 12 points, half of which came from the free-throw line. Connecticut committed 10 turnovers in the first 20 minutes.

The Sky shot 62.2 percent (23 of 37) from the field and 41.7 percent (5 of 12) from 3-point range before intermission. Connecticut looked more sluggish in the early going and finished the first half shooting 44.1 percent (15 of 34) from the field and 18.2 percent (2 of 11) from beyond the arc.

