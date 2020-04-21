WNBA draft drew largest TV audience in 16 years

FILE PHOTO: Mar 8, 2020; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) defends during the second half against the Stanford Cardinal at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The 2020 WNBA Draft televised by ESPN on Friday was the league’s most-watched draft in 16 years.

Conducted virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic, the draft averaged 387,000 viewers. That was up 123 percent from the 2019 draft and up 33 percent from the last time it aired on ESPN in 2011, according to a WNBA statement released Tuesday.

The draft also generated considerable Internet interest, generating 6.5 million video views and 1.3 million minutes watched across WNBA and NBA social media handles. That marked increases of 165 and 237 percent over last year, respectively.

Oregon star Sabrina Ionescu was selected with the No. 1 overall pick by the New York Liberty.

