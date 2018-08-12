Aces keep playoff hopes alive with rout of Fever

Rookie forward A’ja Wilson scored 19 points, grabbed eight rebounds and had two steals to help the Las Vegas Aces snap a five-game losing streak with a 92-74 victory over the Indiana Fever on Saturday night at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas.

Kelsey Plum scored a game-high 20 points and Kayla McBride finished with 18 points and four assists for Las Vegas (13-18) which kept its slim playoff hopes alive with the victory. The Aces, who have three games remaining, trail the eighth place Dallas Wings (14-16) by 1.5 games for the final playoff spot.

The Wings still have four games remaining, including a Sunday afternoon contest at Washington.

The final spot could come down to the head-to-head meeting when the Aces face the Wings on Aug. 17 date in Dallas.

Erica Wheeler scored 13 points and Kelsey Mitchell and Tiffany Mitchell each added 11 points for Indiana (5-26) which shot 36.3 percent. It was the third straight loss for the Fever which were playing the second half of a back-to-back that began with a 94-74 loss at Phoenix on Friday.

Las Vegas, which finished with a 48-33 rebounding edge, never trailed in the contest, jumping out to a 7-0 lead in the first 66 seconds behind four points from Wilson and a 3-pointer by Plum. The Aces increased the margin to 20-6 on a 3-pointer by McBride midway through the first period but Indiana, behind a pair of 3-pointers by Kelsey Mitchell, went on a 16-6 run to close to 26-22.

The Aces closed the first half on a 10-3 run capped by a Wilson layup with 0.7 seconds left, grabbing a 51-40 lead at the break.

Las Vegas led by as many as 19 points late in the third quarter after a McBride layup capped a 11-2 run to make it 71-52 and Indiana never got closer than 13 points the rest of the way.

Forward Victoria Vivians, who finished with eight points for the Fever, sank a 3-pointer just before halftime to give her 60 for the season, joining guard Kelsey Mitchell as the first rookie duo in WNBA history to make at least 60 3-pointers in a season.

—Field Level Media