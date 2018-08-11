Brondello gets 100th win as Mercury rout Fever

Diana Taurasi and Stephanie Talbot scored 14 points apiece to help the Phoenix Mercury roll to a 94-74 victory over the visiting Indiana Fever on Friday night at Talking Stick Resort Arena.

DeWanna Bonner contributed 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Mercury (17-14), who won for just the third time in their past 11 games. Brittney Griner added 12 points and nine rebounds, and Yvonne Turner had 10 points for Phoenix.

The victory was the 100th for Sandy Brondello during her five seasons as Mercury coach.

Kelsey Mitchell made four 3-pointers and scored 20 points for the Fever (5-25), who have lost back-to-back contests after winning two straight games. Fellow reserve Tiffany Mitchell had 17 points and nine rebounds while Cappie Pondexter led the starters with 10 points.

Erica McCall blocked four shots for Indiana.

Phoenix shot 50.7 percent from the field — including 10-of-26 from 3-point range — and hit 12 of 14 free-throw attempts during the easy victory. The Fever shot just 34.1 percent from the field, were 6-of-18 from long range and made 12 of 17 from the line.

The Mercury led by 12 points early in the third quarter before putting the game away with a 17-2 surge.

Briann January hit two 3-pointers and Bonner and Taurasi each converted three-point plays during the burst as Phoenix took a 62-35 lead with 5:21 left in the third quarter.

The Mercury made five 3-pointers while scoring 36 points in the quarter to lead 79-54 entering the final stanza.

Taurasi had 10 first-half points as the Mercury led 43-29 at the break.

Phoenix rattled off 12 straight points in the first quarter and led 22-15 at the conclusion. Leilani Mitchell made two 3-pointers during an 11-4 burst to start the second quarter to give the Mercury a 14-point advantage, and they led by as many as 15 prior to the end of the half.

