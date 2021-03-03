Sparks re-sign F Nneka Ogwumike

FILE PHOTO: September 29, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike (30) is treated after suffering an injury against the Minnesota Lynx during the second half in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Sparks re-signed six-time All-Star forward Nneka Ogwumike for a 10th season in 2021.

Ogwumike, 30, was the Rookie of the Year in 2012 and the league MVP in 2016, the same season she helped the Sparks win their most recent WNBA championship.

“Nneka Ogwumike is an exemplary person, athlete, and teammate,” general manager and head coach Derek Fisher said in a team release on Tuesday. “We are grateful to return one of the league’s generational talents and leaders. Not only has Nneka won an MVP and championship on the court, but she is an MVP off the court for her pivotal work in the social justice movement and as WNBPA President.”

Ogwumike averaged 13.3 points and 4.8 rebounds in 18 games last season, shooting 56.9 percent from the field and 83.7 percent from the free throw line.

Her career averages include 16.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.5 steals in 267 games since the Sparks made her the No. 1 overall pick in the 2012 WNBA Draft.

“Los Angeles has been my professional home for the last decade and I’m excited to continue my journey as a member of the LA Sparks,” Ogwumike said in a statement. “I want to thank our ownership group, our entire front office staff, and our coaches for their commitment and dedication to growing our league. I’m proud to be a part of an organization with championship history and expectations and I’m motivated to continue building the Sparks legacy as we head into our 25th anniversary season. I’m determined and focused on competing at the highest level with my teammates.”

