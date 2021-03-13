Aces re-sign three-time All-Star C Liz Cambage

The Las Vegas Aces re-signed three-time All-Star center Liz Cambage ahead of the 2021 season.

The 29-year-old received a medical exemption and sat out the 2020 campaign, which was played in a bubble environment in Bradenton, Fla.

“We’re excited to have Liz back in an Aces uniform,” head coach Bill Laimbeer said in a team release Thursday. “Two years ago, we made great strides towards becoming a championship ballclub. Last season, we continued along that journey but came up short. With Liz coming back, along with our other returnees and additions made this offseason in free agency, we are all committed to take another run at a championship and can’t wait to get started.”

Cambage started 30 of her 32 games in her first season with the Aces in 2019, averaging 15.9 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.6 blocks. She made her third All-Star team and made the All-WNBA second team.

Even more impressive in the 2019 postseason, Cambage averaged 23.6 points, 11.4 rebounds and 1.8 blocks while shooting 54.9 percent from the field in five games.

“I’m so happy to be back in Las Vegas,” she said Thursday. “I’m here to win, just win baby!”

The No. 2 overall pick by the Tulsa Shock in 2011, Cambage has averaged 16.7 points, 7.6 boards and 1.6 blocks in 117 games (89 starts) with the Shock (2011, 2013), Dallas Wings (2018) and Aces.

--Field Level Media